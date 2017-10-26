CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Mounties seize weapons, ammunition, drugs & explosive device from Gleichen property
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 12:29PM MDT
Two men are facing charges after RCMP in Gleichen searched a property in the community last week and seized guns, ammunition, drugs and an explosive device.
On October 20, a member of the community called 911 and said that they were following a truck that they thought might be involved in robberies in the Bassano area. The caller also told police that the occupants of the vehicle pointed a firearm at them.
Police located the suspect vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway and both men were arrested without incident.
Officers were able to backtrack to where the truck stopped in a farmer’s field and found a loaded semi-automatic,12 gauge shotgun.
A search warrant was obtained and executed on a property on Haskayne Avenue and police seized weapons, ammunition, controlled substances, an explosive device and firearms parts, which are believed to be from the shotgun that was located earlier.
Gary Donald Tracy, 49, of Gleichen is charged with:
- Pointing a frearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of a prohibited firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Possession of an explosive substance
Tracy is in custody and will appear in court on the charges on Thursday.
Police say that the second suspect was released with a promise to appear and that charges are pending.