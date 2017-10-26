Two men are facing charges after RCMP in Gleichen searched a property in the community last week and seized guns, ammunition, drugs and an explosive device.

On October 20, a member of the community called 911 and said that they were following a truck that they thought might be involved in robberies in the Bassano area. The caller also told police that the occupants of the vehicle pointed a firearm at them.

Police located the suspect vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway and both men were arrested without incident.

Officers were able to backtrack to where the truck stopped in a farmer’s field and found a loaded semi-automatic,12 gauge shotgun.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on a property on Haskayne Avenue and police seized weapons, ammunition, controlled substances, an explosive device and firearms parts, which are believed to be from the shotgun that was located earlier.

Gary Donald Tracy, 49, of Gleichen is charged with:

Pointing a frearm

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Possession of an explosive substance

Tracy is in custody and will appear in court on the charges on Thursday.

Police say that the second suspect was released with a promise to appear and that charges are pending.