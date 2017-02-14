

CTV Calgary Staff





Officials are investigating after two instructors with Mount Royal University’s Aviation Program were killed when their plane went down northwest of Cochrane on Monday afternoon.

The plane took off at 4:00 p.m. and the pilot was supposed to check in every five minutes but 16 minutes went by without any transmission.

The aircraft was reported missing just after 5:00 p.m. and Canadian Air Force officials confirmed it crashed just before 6:00 p.m.

A number of agencies were called in to assist in the search and rescue operation including a Hercules aircraft and a Griffon helicopter from the Canadian military, STARS, EMS and RCMP.

The wreckage of the plane was found 45 km northwest of Cochrane, near Highway 40, in the Waiparous Area.

Mount Royal President David Docherty says they have been in touch with the instructor's families and that they will not be releasing their names at this time.

“They’re both experienced pilots. I’m not going to comment on the individual pilots out of respect for the families. We’ve been in touch with the families and we’re not going to mention their names until we’ve spoken more with the families,” he said at a news conference on Tuesday. “It’s been very difficult, in terms of the flight instructors. They’ve lost colleagues. This is the passion they love, is to teach young people how to fly, and so it’s been difficult.”

Docherty says the aircraft was one of the school's twin engine planes and that it is not unusual for two instructors to fly together.

“It’s not unusual. They were in an area that’s a normal path for instruction to take place and it’s not uncommon for two instructors to be up in a plane together. Our planes are in the air 364 days a year,” he said. “Mount Royal purchased those planes, I think, approximately four years, I couldn’t give you the exact date, but they’re relatively recent planes to our fleet.”

Administrators say they are offering support to students and are making counselling services available to those who need them.

“We do thank the first responders who assisted last night and we are grateful for their service. We have reached out to the families and we are providing support to students, faculty, staff and the aviation program and I’d like to thank our own counsellors, counsellors from SAIT, University of Calgary, who’ve reached out to support our students,” said Docherty.

Docherty says the school will be working with authorities to determine what happened.

“In terms of investigating, we’ll be working with Transport Canada, who is in charge of investigating the accident and the cause of the accident and we’ll be assisting them in every way possible.”

Luc Sinal the President of MRU's Aviation Student Executive spoke on behalf of his classmates about the deaths of two of the program's instructors.

“When we found out about what happened, myself and about 40 of my friends spent the night at residence, crammed into a residence room until two in the morning talking about our favourite memories from these two extraordinary flight instructors,” he said. “On behalf of the class, I’d like to offer my deepest condolences to the families of these two excellent flight instructors.”

Sinal says that the students are close to the instructors and that they found out about the crash together in an email.

“Extremely close, there are about 60 of us students between both years, split between approximately 12 flight instructors. The time we spend with these instructors is usually on a one-on-one basis so we get to know them extremely well and on an extremely personal level. Not only during the lesson and on the flight but also around the hanger and around the campus, we see them and they become like family to us,” said Sinal. “For me and I’m sure for a few of my classmates, it was the passion for aviation and the love of flying that brought us towards this program and these instructors only helped bring that passion out and help us discover the love of flying we had.”

Mount Royal University officials say the school has eight planes in total; five, single-engine Cessna 172s and three, twin-engine TECNAMs.

Officials say they have grounded the entire fleet.

“We’re grounding the fleet temporarily and we’ll be working with Transport Canada to make sure that we’re not putting any plane in the air. We don’t know the cause. It’s too early to make any definitive, but the planes are on the ground right now,” said Docherty.

The school says it is a difficult time for students and staff and that it will work with the families of the instructors in the coming days to make sure the students have an opportunity to honour the pair.