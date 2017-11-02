The unofficial start to the 2017-2018 ski season will arrive on Friday when Mt. Norquay in Banff National Park becomes the first ski hill in Canada to open to the public this season.

The decision to open the ski hill early with limited operations was in response to the 27 cm of snowfall that fell on Mt. Norquay from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The Cascade chairlift will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. during Friday’s opening and early opening lift tickets will be available at a discounted price. Mt. Norquay will be open 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., seven days a week, beginning Saturday, November 4.

Nakiska in Kananaskis will offer a preview of the hill on Saturday and Sunday with reduced ticket prices and limited runs. Skiers and snowboarders will be able to access several intermediate and expert runs (no beginner trails) from the Gold chairlift via the Olympic chairlift.

The hill will be open on Saturday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Nakiska will be open on Saturdays and Sundays only until December 1 when the hill begins operating seven days a week.

As of November 2, the following are the posted opening days for ski resorts near Calgary for the 2017/2018 season: