Police have seized drugs and firearms from a Bankview area residence in connection to a drug trafficking investigation and three people are now facing 22 charges.

Community members alerted police to drug activities in the area in March and an investigation was launched.

Last week, one man was arrested near 17 Avenue and 18 Street SW and officers seized methamphetamine, throwing knives and a can of bear spray.

A search warrant was executed a few hours later at a home in the 2000 block of 18 Avenue SW and a man and a woman were taken into custody.

Police seized the following items from the home:

Drugs, including psilocybin, methamphetamine, heroin and LSD tabs

Scales and packaging

Cell phones

A .357 caliber-style Crosman airgun

A .177 caliber Crosman Vigilante airgun

A Crosman C11 semi-automatic airgun

A flare gun which had been modified to shoot 12-gauge shotgun rounds

Terry Peter Junior Ketlo, 35, of Calgary, has been charged with five counts each of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Tyler John Hartman, 37, of Calgary, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of break-in instruments.

Brittany Leigh Ottenbreit, 31, of Calgary, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of recognizance and seven outstanding warrants.

Police say the drug trafficking allegedly occurred beside a school playground where children regularly play but that no drugs were sold to children.

The three accused are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.