Calgary police are looking for suspects as well as a crime scene after a man showed up at the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday night.

Police say the 19-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital at about 10:30 p.m. and the vehicle and occupants that dropped him off fled the scene shortly afterwards.

Officers located the unoccupied car in the 500 block of Abadan Place N.E. and the occupants inside a nearby restaurant.

All three of the individuals fled the scene when police confronted them.

Two of the three people were arrested after a brief foot chase. The suspects, both men in their 20s, were found to be carrying drugs and a handgun in a backpack.

The third suspect was found at a home and subsequently arrested.

Police then turned their investigation towards a suspicious vehicle, believed to be connected to the situation.

It was stopped by patrol officers and the three occupants were taken into custody for questioning.

The victim has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition.

Police are still trying to work out the cause of the shooting, but believe that it was a targeted attack.

Officers are continuing to track down exactly where and when the shooting took place as well as the involvement of the suspects.

Charges are pending against the first three suspects arrested in the case.

CPS is urging the public to come forward with any information they may have, either by calling police directly, or contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org