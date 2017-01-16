11 men and three women will soon be hearing the details of a high profile murder case in Calgary in connection with the death of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the case that gripped the country two and a half years ago.

It all began on June 29, 2014 when Nathan’s mother Jennifer O’Brien came to pick him up after he had stayed the night with his grandparents following an estate sale.

No one was inside the home when she got there and an Amber Alert for Nathan’s disappearance was issued soon afterwards.

Days and then weeks of tireless searching by residents and the police ensued.

Then, on July 14, 2014 Rick Hanson, Calgary’s Police Chief at the time, announced that the trio had been murdered.

“The evidence is such that has led investigators to believe that they are dead,” he told the media.

The search had led investigators to a rural property near Airdrie, owned by the parents of Douglas Garland.

Garland, related to the Liknes family through marriage, was arrested and eventually charged with the three murders.

Now, days before the trial was set to begin, family members of the victims told the media that the pain of their loss hasn’t eased in the time that’s passed since the murders.

In a statement released last Thursday, they wrote:

It has been two and a half years since Nathan, Alvin and Kathy were taken from us. Our pain has not lessened during this time.

The next five weeks of this trial will be very difficult for us. We can only hope that at the end of this grueling time we will find justice for Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.

We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from people in Calgary and across the country.

The trial is expected to last five weeks and will involve dozens of people testifying.

11 men and three women have been chosen to hear the case and two women have also been named as alternates to ensure the trial runs smoothly.

The Crown is expected to call 60 witnesses to testify, including family members, police and forensic experts.

Garlands defence lawyers had concerns about the publicity of the case affecting the fairness of the trial, but say the selection process helped alleviate those issues.

“There’s been a lot of publicity, which is why we had the challenge for cause on jury selection. But, as for preparation on the case, it hasn’t had any impact,” said Kim Ross.

He also said jurors were warned during selection that they weren't to research background on the case or read any articles during the trial.

Ross said any decision on whether to call witnesses on Garland's behalf will be made at the close of the Crown's case.

Nathan’s mother, Jennifer O’Brien is expected to be the first person to take the stand.

