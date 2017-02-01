The court in the Garland trial heard on Tuesday that numerous searches related to Alvin and Kathy Liknes were found on a hard drive that was hidden in the accused’s parents’ home.

Douglas Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of the Liknes’ and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

On Tuesday, the court again heard from Cst. Doug Kraan, a digital forensic investigator, who testified about a number of Google searches of the Liknes’ Parkhill home and the community where they’d planned on moving to after selling their house.

Kraan also told the court about some of the more disturbing searches on subjects such as ‘most painful torture’, surgical autopsy kits and other tools, ‘best butcher knives’ and the ‘force needed for concussion’.

Research on lock picking, in particular how to bypass the same sort of lock on the side door of the Liknes home, was also found Kraan said.

The trial continues on Wednesday and it’s expected to hear more forensic evidence in the case.

The Crown alleges that Garland took the trio forcibly from their home in June 2014 and then killed them at his family’s farm near Airdrie.

@CTVInaSidhu is covering the trial for CTV Calgary.

