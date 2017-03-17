Authorities in Nanton are alerting the public about a phone scam where the caller, masquerading as a representative of the STARS Lottery, tries to defraud victims with promises of prizes.

On March 15, RCMP was called about a man who had been calling residents in the community, telling them that they were winners of a prize.

According to police, the victims were instructed to send a payment in order to claim their prize.

Officials with STARS Lottery have confirmed that the fraudster is not associated with their organization and they do not call and ask for any funds to claim prizes in their lottery.

Police advise that anyone who gets any suspicious calls via telephone, e-mail or text should not send money or share any personal information with those callers.

Phone scams can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The STARS Lottery final draw is on April 10-13, 2017.