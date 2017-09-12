Calgary police say a 22-year-old man is facing 23 charges for auto theft and is warning residents about a new trend in auto theft.

At the end of August, the CPS Auto Theft Unit discovered a situation where offenders were posing as potential car buyers at dealerships and private sales.

A suspect is said to have used a fake driver’s licence to take a vehicle for a test drive, leaving the car they came in as collateral.

While the first offender was on the test drive, a second suspect appears and takes the vehicle that arrived at the place of sale.

Police say in many cases the car on the test drive is also stolen.

Members of the Auto Theft Unit have since identified one man as being connected to at least seven of these incidents in Calgary and 15 throughout southern Alberta.

The suspect was soon spotted in the Red Deer area on September 7, driving a Subaru Impreza stolen in Calgary the previous day, bearing a licence plate stolen from Red Deer.

The suspect, along with the three occupants of the car, were arrested without incident shortly afterwards.

A search of the vehicle uncovered numerous sets of keys, multiple stolen identification documents, fake identification documents, vehicle registrations documents belonging to vehicles that have been confirmed as stolen and weapons including a machete and a baseball bat.

Sebastian Thomas Tait, 22, has been charged with:

five counts of failing to comply with a probation order

four counts of identity theft

three counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified

three counts of possession of identity documents

three counts of driving an uninsured motor vehicle

one count of identity fraud

one count of using forged documents

one count of fraud

one count of theft under $5,000

one count of theft of a motor vehicle

Tait also had 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated.