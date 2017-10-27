CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Neighbours advised to stay indoors as police standoff in De Winton continues
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 2:05PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 3:07PM MDT
Members of the Okotoks RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team have been deployed to De Winton and area residents are encouraged to remain inside their homes for the time being.
According to RCMP, residents of Deer View Road are asked to remain indoors during the standoff until officers provide further instruction.
RCMP have restricted public access to the area along Township Road 215A and are asking members of the public to avoid sharing details regarding the police response on social media.
More details to follow