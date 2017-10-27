Members of the Okotoks RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team have been deployed to De Winton and area residents are encouraged to remain inside their homes for the time being.

According to RCMP, residents of Deer View Road are asked to remain indoors during the standoff until officers provide further instruction.

RCMP have restricted public access to the area along Township Road 215A and are asking members of the public to avoid sharing details regarding the police response on social media.

More details to follow