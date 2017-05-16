Some members of a northwest community say a certain house on the block has been an eyesore for years and they want the city to step in and clean it up.

The home that stands out on a well-kept street in Silver Springs has been bothering neighbours for over a decade.

Several cars, broken and running, and a collection of patio furniture, boxes of tile, bikes and lumber has crowded around the house and now spilled over into the front yard.

“It’s just horrible. All the neighbours hate it. There's nothing we can do about it, we've contacted Bylaw Services repeatedly for the last five years,” said Vicki Brown.

There is a bylaw that prohibits residents from storing property in public view and neighbours say they've called the city.

Officers came out and took a look but residents say nothing much changed and that the home's occupants told officers they're renovating.

“The person I talked to at the city said we have a very thick file on these people,” said Eric Parkinson, who lives next door.

Officials say that they can issue orders to have the resident clear out the untidy property once it becomes clear that items are being stored and not used.

“At some point we will, those items have to be removed from public view,” said Insp. Kevin Leitch from Bylaw Services. "Yes, we do have the authority to do it.”

No one answered the door when CTV News tried to speak to the people that live at the home but a woman cleaning up the back yard told us they plan to have a garage sale to get rid of a lot of the stuff. She also said that the building materials would be used to finish the back deck.

The city's bylaw department wouldn't discuss the particulars of this case but did say that a resolution is imminent.

(With files from Lea Williams-Doherty)