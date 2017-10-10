Calgary’s incumbent mayor Naheed Nenshi says he has become the target of fake social media accounts created to smear his campaign and spread hateful messages.

In an online video posted on Friday, he began by appealing to the city’s Pakistani community for votes but then suggested that some of his opponents’ supporters may be driven by racist ideology.

“We know they are using a lot of technology to get people who don’t believe in diversity, who get people who might be racists or haters out to vote. So we have to make sure we get out and vote in even greater numbers,” he said in the video.

The message has since been removed, but not after it garnered opinions from many people on social media both in support of and against the mayor.

Nenshi’s campaign office released a number of the hateful comments and messages aimed at the incumbent to CTV, with many attacking the mayor’s Muslim faith.

In a statement, officials said:

“Throughout this campaign, there has been a remarkable rise in racist and hateful comments on social media, which Mayor Nenshi has spoken out against for months. The comments from a small minority have been magnified by automated bots and anonymous accounts online.”

His campaign manager also said that other candidates are unified in condemning these activities.

Bill Smith, through a spokesperson, said race has no place in a civic election no matter what happens on social media.

"We acknowledge that there have been a lot of attacks directed towards Mr. Nenshi of an unexceptable manner. We know that all mayoral candidates have been subject to similar attacks. Bill hopes that Mr. Nenshi will consider an apology for his comments."