A poll has put Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi’s approval rating at a new low, the worst it has been since he took office in 2010, but also says he would be re-elected if a vote was held right now.

The study, conducted in March by Mainstreet Research, says that 56 percent of Calgarians approve of the mayor.

The firm says that Nenshi’s approval has been in a downward trend since the beginning of this year.

Last month, 60 percent of residents supported him while in January, 65 percent of respondents approved of his job in office.

The 56 percent approval rating, while it is his lowest ever, it isn’t by much.

Nenshi had a 57 percent approval rating in June 2015 and November 2016.

Nevertheless, the poll also showed strong support for the mayor heading into the upcoming municipal election.

31 percent of respondents said they’d vote for him while all of the challengers have less than nine percent support.

30 percent of the people polled were undecided when it comes to the election.

Mainstreet’s poll also showed a change in the approval rating of the Calgary Police Service.

45 percent of people asked strongly and somewhat approve of the service, up six percent from six months ago.

But, there has also been an increase in the number of people who strongly disapprove with how well the police are working in the city.

21 percent of respondents said they didn’t like how well the CPS is conducting itself, double the figure recorded six months ago.