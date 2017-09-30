A Saturday afternoon citizenship ceremony at WinSport concluded with 14 of Canada’s newest citizens strapping on skates and attempting to take some celebratory laps around the rink.

The new Canadians, including members of four families and one individual, received a skating lesson after becoming citizens in the ceremony conducted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Vanessa Perez moved to Canada from Mendoza, Argentina in 2009 with her husband and son. On Saturday, the trio officially became Canadian citizens joining a daughter who was born in Canada. A beaming Perez says it’s been years since she last attempted to skate.

“My last time was in 2012. This is my first time in a long time,” said Perez. “It’s something very Canadian and we are happy to be here.”

The ceremony kicked off WinSport’s Newcomer Program where 60 newcomers of various ages and athletic abilities will be invited to WinSport to take part in skiing, snowboarding and skating lessons.

“We found that sport is actually an excellent integrator for newcomers,” said John Francis, WinSport’s director of marketing, communications and sponsorship. “It gives them a set of shared experiences and set languages and then puts them in with, what we call, a group of existing Canadians. That intermingling and mix allows them to build community.”

WinSport will work alongside the Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association (CIWA) and the Centre for Newcomers to identify newcomers who will benefit from the program.

Francis adds the introduction to winter sports can help newcomers acclimate. “The ability to deal with weather which is something that defines all of us as Canadians.”