A food vendor concept that has taken off in Portland has come to Calgary and organizers are now looking for a site to turn into a food truck patio for the summer.

Calgary has dozens of different food trucks and many of them can be found on streets in the core over the lunch hour offering everything from soup to nachos.

The trucks are expensive and crews spend a lot of time prepping for just a few hours of sales a day and for some the slumping economy has been making it tough to make a buck.

Now a new idea is on the table to bring the trucks together, in one place, to better serve Calgarians and help operators up their profits.

CARGO food market is looking for a place to put down roots and open the city’s first summer-long food truck patio.

Matthew Worona is CARGO’s owner and he says the idea makes sense for Calgary's food truck scene.

“I talked to roughly 20 of the food truck operators, I think there’s like 77 or something like that in the city right now, and I got the, kind of, sense that, yes, 100 percent, this is something that’s needed, this is something that, because the market’s changed from downtown being the cash cow and moving more into those existing neighbourhoods, longer areas of service and kind of needing somewhere where people can, kind of, sit down and enjoy themselves, that was really important. So I think this taps a need that didn’t necessarily exist before but definitely exists now in our current economic climate,” said Worona. “They’ve done something similar but on a weekend level. We chatted about what they’re doing and kind of how it fit with this idea and their sense was, when they were thinking about what they were going to do, it just wasn’t on the list of things, obviously a bigger undertaking, it’s more work, but I think, right now, it’s kind of like, everything’s prime for it to be a really successful thing in Calgary.”

The idea is to convert a private lot into a patio space surrounded by eight food trucks at a time that offer locally sourced items all day long.

“This is a place that you can come, pretty much any time of the day, and see friends, see people and have kind of a collective gathering space in these neighbourhoods because I think it’s somewhere that likely the price point’s going to be a bit lower, which is really nice, and it’s going to be something that people are going to be just naturally drawn out to. People are really, really into patios,” said Worona.

Worona says the concept will also help current truck operators and those who want to give it a try to keep costs down.

“The idea behind this kind of cutting costs is really in the simplicity, it’s pulling people into an area with food trucks instead of pulling them into the one and then additionally, you’re looking at the possibility in the future, if this does take off, private lots are the way we go with this, there can be things like trailers, which are significantly cheaper, you’re comparing a $120,000 food truck to a $15,000 trailer so that cost to entry is just radically lowered and you can do things like rent those trailers on a monthly basis to someone who just wants to try selling food in that way and I think that’s really cool because in other places you’ll see for rent signs on some of these trucks and I can imagine someone who wants to try something like this, being dissuaded by the $120,000 price tag just to get started plus marketing, plus, plus, plus. When you take down those barriers, first of all people get to try it and people get to try interesting things that are risky and that’s what makes your food culture better.”

CARGO is working with property owners to locate a space for the market and the hope is to open from May 1 to September 30 this year.

“We’re still trying to figure out a location, kind of, finalize details about what that’s going to be and we’re looking at those existing dense neighbourhoods, around downtown,” he said. “Places with a lot of foot traffic, so we’re working with many different land owners right now, kind of, trying to find the perfect spot.”

Worona says they are looking at the East Village, Beltline, Inglewood and Kensington areas for possible locations to set up shop in the city.

