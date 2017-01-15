New funding for dinosaur museum in Drumheller
The Royal Tyrrell Museum is getting millions in new funding to expand.
The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller is getting new funding from the Federal government.
Nearly $3.6 million is being provided to help create 1,300 square metres of space for hands-on activities encouraging exploration, as well as multi-use rooms for meetings and school groups.
The Alberta government is contributing $5.7 million toward the expansion, which is slated to be complete by 2019.