Police continue to investigate the attempted murder of a man who was found with gunshots wounds in a car on a street in the Upper Mount Royal area last December and have released images of a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.

Police were called to the 2200 block of 7 Street SW at about 8:05 a.m. on Monday, December 19 and found an injured man sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Rolls Royce.

The man in his 40s was taken to hospital with gunshots wounds in serious condition and police say a white SUV was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Soon after, emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in the 3800 block of 7 Street SW and it is believed to be the same SUV that was seen leaving the scene.

Investigators say they have new information in the case but are not releasing details in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Police are investigating the case as an attempted murder and are appealing to the public for information to move the case forward.

“It has been nearly a year since the shooting. A lot can happen in a year – people can talk and allegiances can change. We know there are people out there who know what happened and we want to speak with them,” says CPS Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach. “The photos show how violent this encounter was. This attack occurred as people were leaving for work, and children were leaving for school. The culprit’s reckless disregard for public safety easily could have had fatal implications for not just the victim, but for the people in this neighbourhood,” says Staff Sgt. Gach.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the movement of the SUV in the hours or days prior to the shooting, is asked to contact police. A tip line and email has been established in relation to this case:

403-428-8400

1-855-738-8400 (Toll Free)

MRS@calgarypolice.ca