Cochrane RCMP is now investigating the destruction of the historic McDougall Church near Morley as a case of arson.

The investigation comes from new information uncovered by the M.D. of Big Horn fire investigator.

According to the report, the initial investigation on May 22 indicated that the fire was accidental but further investigation suggests that the fire was deliberately set.

The RCMP says an exhaustive investigation will now be undertaken to find the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.