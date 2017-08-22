Drivers in northwest Calgary will have an easier time navigating a section of Stoney Trail now that a new interchange at Sarcee Trail has been completed.

The improvements to the interchange were planned after the city noted that a number of large vehicles had begun to use the ramp to Stoney Trail.

The city says it was originally built to handle passenger vehicles, so a loop was added and the ramps were widened to handle the larger traffic.

In addition, crews also widened 112 Avenue N.W. between 69 Street and Sarcee Trail to increase the capacity of of the network.

“This project provides better traffic flow with less delay, safer roads for vehicles, and reduced congestion in this area of Calgary,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a release.

Nenshi said the project also is vital to the local economy because it creates jobs and keeps Calgarians working on building critical infrastructure elements the city needs.

The total project cost $16.1M.

Drivers are reminded that until the project has been full completed, speed limits in the area have been reduced to 50 km/h.

More information can be found on the City of Calgary’s website.