Calgary police have released photos of a man and a car they are looking for in connection with the murder of a man four months ago.

The car is a newer-model Toyota Camry which might be a rental.

Police want to identify the man behind the wheel of that car that was in the area around the time of the murder.

33-year old Trevor Lomond was found unconscious on September 13th at a home on 42nd Street southwest and died eight days later. He was an accounting student and the father of two small children.

Earlier this month, Lomond's mother made an emotional public appeal, urging those who know who attacked him to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.