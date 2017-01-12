Canadian jeweller Ben Moss is back in business and under new ownership.

Charm Diamond Centre has acquired the rights to the Ben Moss brand.

Ben Moss filed for credit protection last year prompting panic among customers worried about their lifetime diamond guarantees.

“Lifetime to me means I can resize my ring,” says Claira Quinones . “It was free and I was in the database.”

Charm Diamond Centre president Troy Calder says there’s nothing to worry about.

“We are offering them free lifetime diamond guarantees just come into our Ben Moss stores.”

Calder says purchasing the Ben Moss brand made good business sense.

“We thought this was an excellent opportunity for growth in the western provinces and to help out a Canadian brand that struggled,” says Calder.

“I’m happy someone else bought it and is bringing it back,” says Quinones. "I just want it to be simple. Email me every six months to come in for my routine checkup for my ring and it’s void if you don’t."

“We would like to say we have you covered,” says Calder. “We want to win you back as your jeweler and you’ll be impressed in the months to come.”

Charm will be opening 16 stores under the Ben Moss brand in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C. and will have an online presence to cover the rest of the country.

There will be three locations in Calgary at Chinook Centre, Southcentre and CrossIron Mills.

Charm will be hiring 175 people to work in the Ben Moss locations and it says that includes 100 people who lost their jobs when Ben Moss closed its doors last year.