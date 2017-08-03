An amendment to the province’s policy on liquor sales has paved the way for additional alcohol sales at farmers’ markets throughout Alberta.

Joe Ceci, Alberta’s Minister of Finance, says wine sales have been allowed at farmers’ markets for the last decade.

“The vintners have had this opportunity for 10 years in Alberta and there has been a desire to get these quality liquor products to other streams or channels of consumers and this is one avenue to do that,” said Ceci.

It will be at the discretion of the owners of each farmers’ market to decide whether they will allow alcohol to be sold on their premises.

There are currently 92 liquor manufacturers in Alberta. Under the policy change, each manufacturer will have a single Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission issued licence that indicates the location of the manufacturing site as well as its licensed establishments..

The policy change will go into effect on August 15, 2017.