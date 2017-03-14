With the Alberta budget scheduled to be delivered this week, a new poll asked Albertans what they wanted to see the government work towards.

The new study, from Mainstreet/Postmedia, put reducing taxes at the top of the priority list, with 35 percent of respondents saying they would like to see that in the new budget.

Reducing spending to tackle the deficit followed that with 24 percent of people saying that.

After that, the poll found respondents wanted more spending on health care, the economy and increased investment in public infrastructure.

The study did find that 47 percent of people who responded believe the NDP is doing a very poor job of handling the economy in the downturn.

Less than 35 percent of respondents say they have a favourable opinion of how the government is handling the economy.

The budget will be delivered on Thursday.

Read Mainstreet's poll here.