Another poll, released just six months ahead of the election in Calgary, shows that Nenshi’s approval ratings are continuing to plummet.

The numbers, compiled by Mainstreet Research, show Nenshi’s approval rating is now just 52 percent.

That’s the lowest level he’s had since he took office in 2010.

The mayor’s approval rating has been steadily dropping this year, starting out at 65 percent in January and then falling to 60 percent the following month.

At the same time, his disapproval ratings have been climbing, starting at 30 percent in January and then going up to 46 percent in March.

Nenshi had started the year as the third most popular mayor in Canada, behind Ottawa and Saskatoon.

Now, if the approval ratings of other mayors remained steady, Nenshi would be closer to ninth position in line.

However, political experts say that the popular support is still strong enough to get Nenshi re-elected in October.

One said that even a 50 percent approval rating would be highly desirable for many political leaders.

As for the upcoming election, Nenshi’s top opponent is Andre Chabot, the longtime councilor for Ward 10.

Local businessman Shawn Baldwin is also in the running, alongside Grow Calgary founder Paul Hughes.

Election Day is October 16.