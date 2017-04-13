The province is announcing new funding for an upgrade to Calgary’s busiest highway that officials say will promote growth in the southeast section of the city.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci and Mayor Nenshi will be on hand for the official announcement of a new interchange on Deerfoot Trail to be built at 212 Avenue S.E.

There is no estimate on how much it will cost, but the project wasn’t greenlit by the province until developers in the area agreed to contribute $13M of their own money.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer and it should wrap up by the winter of 2018.