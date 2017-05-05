A Calgary couple is celebrating the arrival of a healthy baby boy, as well as life in their adopted homeland, and has decided to show their gratitude by naming their child after the Prime Minister.

Justin Trudeau Adam Bilal was born on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at the Rocky View General Hospital weighing seven pounds, seven ounces.

“Justin Trudeau is the name of the Prime Minister and also a Canadian name,” explained Afraa Bilal, the beaming mother. “In Syria, we usually name the kids like the grandparents. We wanted to make it different, a Canadian name.”

“It’s a really nice name.”

Afraa and her husband Mohammed arrived in Calgary with their two children in February of 2016 as part of the more than 33,000 Syrian refugees that Canada had agreed to welcome. The family had fled their native Syria to escape the violence and they spent years in Lebanon before making the move to Canada.

Afraa says this was the most difficult of her three pregnancies but the pain and exhaustion disappeared the moment she laid eyes on her Justin Trudeau. There were no complications with the delivery and the day-old Justin Trudeau and his mother have been released from hospital.

“The first name will be ‘Justin Trudeau’ together,” explained Afraa.“We are very thankful for this person because he brings a lot of Syrians, a lot of refugees (to Canada).”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Christians or Muslims or anything, he just wants to help.”

The proud parents say they’re happy that their new baby was born in Canada as the country offers opportunities for him and all members of their family, including Justin Trudeau’s four-year-old sister and two-year-old brother.

“We really like Canada. It’s a really nice country,” said Afraa. “We have to say thank you Canada and all the Canadian people.”