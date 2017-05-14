The return of warmer than winter conditions has some Calgarians eager to take a leisurely float down the Bow River and a startup is looking to capitalize on a need regarding the popular summer pastime.

The Paddle Station, with temporary locations in Shouldice Park, Prince's Island and St. Patrick’s Island, is now open for the 2017 season and has begun renting kayaks and rafts to the public. The company’s rentals include lifejackets, helmets and a shuttle van ride back to the start.

Ravi Thaker, CEO and founder of The Paddle Station, says he spotted an opportunity within Calgary’s rental industry after noting most agencies were situated some distance from the river. “I wanted to make it easier for Calgarians and visitors to Calgary to come and experience the great outdoors.”

Thaker says there is healthy competition among the rental agencies but his company has eliminated the hassle of getting a raft to the river and stranding vehicles to coordinate the return of the raft and rafters post-float.

“All of those pains have been eliminated.” said Thaker. He says the staff at the company’s locations along the Bow River will also assist rafters as they enter and exit the river.

“People have been responding and said that this is a great idea,” said Thaker. “One of the most flattering things you can hear is if somebody says ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’. I think that’s the most gratifying response.”

Life jackets or personal floatation devices are mandatory for boaters under a City of Calgary Bylaw and failure to comply can result in a $500 fine. It is illegal to transport alcohol or to be intoxicated on the water.

The Calgary Fire Department recommends that all rafters and boaters check for river advisories, weather alerts and potential hazards prior to entering the water and to ensure the vessel has an emergency kit.

For additional information regarding rafting and boating tips, visit City of Calgary - Water Safety.