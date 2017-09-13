An early evening residential fire in a northwest neighbourhood damaged a fourplex and impacted traffic but working smoke detectors are being credited for ensuring everyone inside escaped unharmed.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a multi-unit building in the 4700 block of Bowness Road N.W. following reports of a fire. On arrival, firefighters encountered flames and smoke emanating from the structure’s roof but all nine people and two dogs had made their way out of the building after alarms sounded and all residents were accounted for.

During the response, a section of Bowness Road was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Firefighters entered the building and doused the flames within the ceiling of one of the upper floor units. The fire was extinguished but crews remained on scene into the night to monitor hotspots.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.