Two Calgarians have been arrested and charged in connection with a number of vehicle thefts including the theft of a truck on December 28 that saw the rightful owner dragged approximately 100 metres.

On December 27, CPS members located six stolen vehicles in the vicinity of the 2400 block of 33 Street Southwest. Police identified two suspects, a man and a woman, who lived in the neighbourhood. That evening, police noticed the male suspect behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. The man fled from police at a high rate of speed and evaded arrest.

According to police, the same man attempted to steal trucks from the Somerset-Bridlewood LRT parking lot and a lot in the 500 block of 75 Ave S.W. the following day. Items were removed from both of the vehicles but the suspect’s attempts to take the trucks were unsuccessful.

The suspect allegedly stole a truck from the 1200 block of 37 Street Southwest that same day. The rightful owner of the truck opened the driver’s door and attempted to stop the theft. The suspect allegedly drove away, dragging the owner a distance of roughly 100 metres, The owner was not seriously injured. The suspect exited the truck and entered a nearby vehicle that, according to police, had been previously stolen.

Members of HAWCS (Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety) located the stolen vehicle and observed the male and female suspects entering a taxi near their residence in Killarney/Glengarry. CPS members stopped the cab and arrested the passengers..

As a result of the investigation, Sebastian Thomas Tait, 22, and Samantha Lynne Poole, 23, of Calgary have been charged.

Tait faces charges including:

Theft of a motor vehicle (two counts)

Attempted theft of a motor vehicle (two counts)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (six counts)

Theft under $5,000 (two counts)

Dangerous driving

Identity theft

Theft of a credit card

Driving uninsured (two counts)

Driving while suspended (two counts)

Possession of a controlled substance

Poole has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Breaching a probation order

Tait and Poole are scheduled to appear in court on January 9, 2017.