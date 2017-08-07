RCMP have confirmed that a young girl has been killed in a crash on Monday afternoon near the community of Dunmore, Alberta.

Redcliff RCMP and other emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at Highway 1 and Highway 41 shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Officials say the crash involved a transport truck and a Pontiac Sunfire sedan.

Police say that one of the occupants of the Sunfire, a nine-year-old girl, was killed in the crash.

Two other passengers, both aged 12, are in hospital in life threatening condition while the female driver is in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Police shut down traffic on westbound Highway 1 as a result of the crash.

The cause has not yet been determined.