Calgary police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to a violent altercation at a northwest home on Saturday and resulted in the deaths of two people.

Autopsies on the victims were underway Monday.

Officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Panamount Close N.W. early Saturday morning for reports of a group of four people in medical distress.

When police and EMS arrived at the scene, two men were pronounced dead and two others were taken to hospital for treatment.

A fifth person, a woman, was also found in the home but she was not injured.

Information about the relationship between the victims has not been released by investigators.

They do say one of the men taken to hospital is considered a suspect in the case.

Charges will be laid once he is medically fit, police say.

No other suspects are sought at this time.