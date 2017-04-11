Calgary police are investigating reports of shots fired in Southeast Calgary.

It happened in the 500 block of 6 Avenue Southeast.

Police say no one was injured.

However, Calgary Transit is tweeting that ctrains are not running between City Hall and Bridgeland.

They are setting up shuttle buses to help transport passengers.

The LRT is not running in that area because police say there is evidence on the tracks.

Police do have three people in custody.

More to come