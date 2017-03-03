Emergency crews were called to a scary situation on Thursday night when a vehicle slammed into the front of a Mac’s convenience store in the southeast.

Luckily no one was injured when the car crashed into the front of the store, smashing the front window and cracking the brick façade.

The crash also frightened the workers inside and caused a big mess.

“I talked to my wife inside and she said she thought a propane tank went off. It was a big bang and that’s about it. She came out and saw a big hole in the wall,” said Irfan Safari, the owner of a neighbouring shop.

Safari said the driver of the vehicle mixed up the gas and the brake pedal.

There is no estimate on the cost of damages.