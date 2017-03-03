No one injured after vehicle crashes into southeast convenience store
A car slammed into the front of a southeast store on Thursday night, but no one was injured.
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 7:29AM MST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 10:15AM MST
Emergency crews were called to a scary situation on Thursday night when a vehicle slammed into the front of a Mac’s convenience store in the southeast.
Luckily no one was injured when the car crashed into the front of the store, smashing the front window and cracking the brick façade.
The crash also frightened the workers inside and caused a big mess.
“I talked to my wife inside and she said she thought a propane tank went off. It was a big bang and that’s about it. She came out and saw a big hole in the wall,” said Irfan Safari, the owner of a neighbouring shop.
Safari said the driver of the vehicle mixed up the gas and the brake pedal.
There is no estimate on the cost of damages.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Police investigating shooting in northeast Calgary
- Mom who admitted killing her nine-year-old daughter to be sentenced
- No one injured after vehicle crashes into southeast convenience store
- Alberta sisters located in U.S. after missing for over three decades
- Edmonton police officer appeals for bone marrow donor to save 8-year-old son