The Calgary Fire Department has put out a fire that ripped through the front of a home in Saddleridge on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out just after 9:00 a.m. inside the home on Savanna Grove N.E.

Crews immediately called a second alarm due to the smoke from the fire but were able to knock it down fairly quickly.

The front and interior of the home was damaged, but crews managed to keep the flames from spreading to neighbouring structures.

Officials are working on what caused the fire to break out.

“It looks like it apparently started in the garage and then extended into the interior of the house but that will all have to be confirmed through the fire investigator,” said acting Battalion Chief Dwayne Price.

The residents were not home when the fire broke out and no one was injured.