An early afternoon crash in the city’s northeast sent one man to hospital in serious, potentially life threatening condition.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of 52 Street and Madigan Drive Northeast.

The driver of a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck, a man in his mid-60s, was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to hospital. The man’s condition was deemed to be in serious, potentially life threatening condition at the time of transport but, according to police officials, his status has since improved and he is expected to survive.

The semi driver was not serious injured in the collision.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the crash. Police continue to investigation.