The Royal Canadian Legion branch #284 has operated for more than 30 years but faces an uncertain future following an order from provincial command.

A sign placed on the doors of the Chapelhow Branch serves at notice to members of plans to close the Legion, which is located in the 600 block of 38 Avenue Northeast, on Saturday, August 5 and reopen the branch nearly four weeks later on Friday, September 1.

The note indicates the branch has been struggling financially and provincial command has removed the branch officers and executive members. The closure is intended to provide appointed trustees with an opportunity to review and reorganize the branch’s operations.

Bill Reynolds has been a member of Branch #284 since 1998 and recently volunteered as a member of the executive until he was recently dismissed from the role.

“The reasoning behind (the closure and dismissals) is that there’s no money being made, according to the stories that we hear, and they believe that staff, I gather, must have been overspending and not doing their job or whatever it is,” said Reynolds who remains a member of the Legion that opened in 1984.

Reynolds says staff and the executive were recently informed of the closure.

“They called in the staff, the executive and everybody that was there,” recounted Reynolds. “They informed the staff that they were no longer going to be employed, they were going to have to be let go and they were going to pay severance pay to these folks and they were going to pay their wages for them but they were not necessarily going to be invited back when they reopened.”

Reynolds says some paid staff members offered to volunteer their time in order to keep their jobs and allow the Legion to remain open during the review process but command did not accept the proposal. Employees were informed they would need to reapply for their jobs when the Legion reopened.

The former member of the executive says he struggles to comprehend how the Legion could be in financial peril despite the fact finances were frequently discussed during recent executive meetings.

“Every executive meeting that we’ve had here in the last six months, our first vice and our president were saying ‘We’re broke. We’re broke. We’re broke. We have no money. We can’t pay the bills.’,” said Reynolds. “This Legion’s been around since 1984. This building’s paid for. We have no mortgages and I’m sure that if we need to get a loan, I can’t see anybody not saying to us ‘Well, how much do you need?’.”

“I don’t want to get into blaming anybody but my thought is leave us alone and we’ll be just fine.”

The current membership of Branch #284 is roughly 1,600 and Reynolds questions if the Legion can win back its clientele following an extended closure.

“A lot of these folks are probably going to go to another Legion or maybe go to another pub but once these folks walk out, and they’ve been kind of left in the cold, if it’s me, I’d be kind of concerned about how are we going to get these members back.”

According to Reynolds, members of the Royal Canadian Legion Chapelhow Branch are unhappy and are considering calling a membership meeting.