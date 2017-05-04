A grassy area that borders the property of the Genesis Centre in Martindale could soon be the site of a townhouse or condominium development and the proposal to change the land designation has drawn the ire of some neighbours.

An application is scheduled to be put before city council on Monday that could see the construction of townhomes on an area south of the Genesis Centre. The land, situated along Falconridge Boulevard, is currently designated as special purpose - recreational and often serves as overflow parking for the popular rec centre and library. The developer, Attainable Homes Calgary, is asking the city to change the designation to allow for multi-residential development.

Gurmeet Bhatia has lived in the area since 2011 and the fact her property backs onto the greenspace was a selling point when she purchased the home from the builder.

“It doesn’t have houses behind our house,” said Bhatia. “It was supposed to have a recreational facility so we did pay extra.”

Bhatia says the future of the greenspace was uncertain when she bought her home. The builder informed her that the land could potentially house a school or soccer fields, but she was assured that there would be no residential development on the other side of her fence.

The ‘Save the Genesis Centre Park’ committee, a group comprised of citizens concerned with the potential development. has created a petition and collected nearly 3,000 signatures from Calgarians who oppose the rezoning.

“They can bring a tennis court, they can bring an outdoor recreational facility, instead of building,” said Sarbdeep Baidwan, a member of the committee. “I’m not opposing any Attainable Homes program, I’m not opposing any low income housing, I’m opposing that this is a recreational zoning area so it needs to be a part of the Genesis Centre.”

“It’s a beautiful facility. Please don’t ruin it.”

The group plans to present their petition to city council during the hearing of the rezoning application on Monday.

According to the committee, there has been a lack of public engagement regarding the future of the greenspace but the City says there have been discussions with various community groups, posters placed within the Genesis Centre as well as two open houses, the most recent occurring in April of this year.

The City adds the special purpose recreational designation was intended to be temporary. “It was never designated as a park,” explained Paul Donker, coordinator of planning, development & assessment with the City of Calgary. “Therefore, it could always be sold and used for something else.”

“At the end of the day, the land is going to be sold and council is looking to make a decision to see something else on the site.”

Should city council approve the land use designation change, the developer, Attainable Homes, or its representation would need to submit a development application to the City of Calgary.

With files from CTV Calgary's Ina Sidhu