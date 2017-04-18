It was standing room only at the North Haven Community Association where concerned residents discussed the problematic “T” intersection pf John Laurie Blvd, McKnight Blvd and 48th Avenue Northwest.

“For people living in North Haven this is only one of two routes to get out of here so it’s problematic,” says Ward 4 Councillor Sean Chu. “The traffic amount the volume on John Laurie and turning into McKnight or McKnight going to John Laurie is heavy.”

The intersection has been the site of several collisions; one of them fatal.

In 2005, after several consultations with the community, a consultant’s report was given approval in principal by City Council, but never funded.

The report recommended a major re-alignment to eliminate the “T” intersection and make it a smooth 70 kilometre/hour curve while an underpass would permit free flow on eastbound 48 Avenue to merge with eastbound McKnight traffic near Northmount Drive.

Chu estimates it would cost about $20 million to make these changes but it remains an unfunded project.

There are also two pedestrian walkways at the intersection.

“Safety is the most important thing, especially pedestrian safety,” says Chu. “One corner is a school and kids are going across 48th or John Laurie all the time.”

There is also concern about bicycle safety at this intersection.