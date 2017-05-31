

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Board of Education’s plan to alter transportation for some students has been met with resistance from families concerned the cost-cutting measure goes too far.

Under the proposal, school buses will drive as many as three routes in the morning and multiple routes in the afternoon. To accommodate the change, school start and end times are being altered.

The provincial government will cover the transportation fees for students attending their local designated school but will not extend the offer to families that elect to attend five alternative schools. Many alternative school students, who are registered in or completed the sixth grade, will need to take established Calgary Transit routes to get to class.

Parents of students at Robert Warren School in southwest school say the decision is less than fair.

“The fears that I have are less around my kid being on the bus and more around the transfers that he has to do,” explained Elsa Campos. “What is going to happen to him as he's sitting and waiting? What happens if a school bus breaks down? What happens if his bus doesn't show up? The ability for 10 and 11-year-old children to make a decision in a moment where something different happens is not there developmentally.”

Carrie Edwards, the Calgary Board of Education’s director of transportation and planning, says the concerns of parents are being heard.

“The feedback that we’ve received has been mixed,” said Edwards. “We recognize the challenge that this is for families. We know that there’s some additional costs. However, at the same time, we know that this is the right decision to make.”

The CBE is hosting information sessions at all of the schools affected by the planned change.

With files from CTV's Chris Epp