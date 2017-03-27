The Alberta NDP has announced $7M in new funding, effectively doubling the capacity of a centre that helps Calgarians and their families recover from addiction.

The funding pledge for the Fresh Start Recovery Centre comes out of the $1.2B promised in the budget for housing for seniors and low-income Albertans tabled by Notley’s government earlier this month.

Officials say the money will be used to create another 24 beds at the centre.

Fresh Start helps individuals, mainly men, recover from various addictions and officials say the funding will allow staff there to help more people than ever before.

“There is a great need for facilities like Fresh Start,” said Premier Rachel Notley. “You’d be hard pressed to find anyone whose life hasn’t been touched at least some way by addiction. Whether they are battling their own or are concerned about a family member or a dear friend.”

Notley says that her government is pledging the money despite the downturn because she wants to move forward with a recovery.

“Our government is choosing to lead and a big part of that leadership is making sure that all Albertans have access to the supports they need; supports that make their lives better.”

Chase Cronk, an alumnus of the Fresh Start program, says that he felt hopeless before coming to the centre.

“It is a reality that many of us in this house have experienced prior to coming here. I can tell you, from personal experience that addiction does not discriminate.”

He said that his alcoholism took over his life and it cost him his golf career and much more.

“I lost everything as a result of my addiction. When I came to Fresh Start, I was broken.”

Cronk said that he had tried treatment before Fresh Start, but it was the unique approach by the staff that made the difference.

“Not only do they help us gentlemen who come in but they help our families. They have the family healing program that my parents have gone through. It starts to put the pieces together for the whole family.”

He says that the new funding will help him move ahead with his recovery.

“Now, with this new phase of housing, I’m able to move into the second phase of my recovery with some confidence that, you know what, I can do this; I'm not on my own and I still have Fresh Start.”

Approximately 1,400 Albertans access the services offered by Fresh Start every year.