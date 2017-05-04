A Thursday afternoon crash in the city's southeast involving a car and two pickup trucks has sent one person to hospital in serious, life threatening condition.

Anna Allen, an off-duty palliative care nurese, was driving along 68 Street Southeast shortly before 4:00 p.m. when she was passed by a pickup truck near the Applewood Drive intersection.

"I looked up and I saw the truck t-bone the car," recalled Allen. "Everyone stopped immediately."

The truck and car slid into a third vehicle that had already come to a stop. "She must have seen it because she stopped right away."

Allen pulled into the parking lot of the nearby strip mall and got out of her vehicle to check on those involved in the crash.

“I didn’t initially see that there was someone in the car,” said Allen. “I noticed people were trying to pull someone out and that’s when I ran over and said ‘Stop, you can’t pull her out. Leave her.”

The home care nurse entered the damaged Honda Civic and attempted to stabilize the injured driver and keep her breathing. Allen's calls for gloves were answered as she held the convulsing woman.

“I knew I needed to get her airways clear because you could hear the blood going into her," said Allen. "I knew I needed to get the jaw forward and tilt her but not tilt her enough where it could damage tendons or the muscles in back.”

“I didn’t know if her neck was broken or not but I didn’t want to take that risk.”

Allen attempted to reassure the unconscious woman, reminding her to breathe, as the driver of the pickup truck attempted to assist her as well.

"He got out of the truck right away and he was trying to help. He was in full mode, help mode trying to get her out,” said Allen. “He pulled out a first aid kit and was trying to help but he had to step back because he was injured.”

The severity of the pickup driver's injuries has not been confirmed.

The injured 28-year-old woman was transported from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre by ground ambulance in serious, life threatening condition.

Allen has lived in the neighbourhood for nearly a decade and says there have been serious crashes at that intersection.

“That’s not the first time I’ve seen accidents there that bad. It’s happened maybe three or four times," explained Allen. "That corner is horrible.”

Members of the CPS Traffic Unit continue to investigate the crash.