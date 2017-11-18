One man was airlifted to hospital after a bale of straw shifted and fell onto the worker on Friday afternoon in a field in southwest Calgary.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. while workers were loading straw bales onto a truck in a farmer’s field in the 16000 block of 69 Street Southwest near Highway 22X. A middle-aged man was injured after being struck by a bale that fell from the truck.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and a STARS Air Ambulance crew airlifted the man to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

Officials with Occupational Health and Safety confirm the incident is under investigation.

With files from CTV's Stephanie Wiebe