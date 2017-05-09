Officer bitten during incident in southeast Calgary
Police arrested a 30-year-old woman after she bit a police officer's finger during a trespassing call in southeast Calgary.
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 9:41AM MDT
A Calgary police officer needed some help on Tuesday morning during a call at the City Hall Parkade.
Officers arrived at the scene on 9 Avenue S.E. at about 6:30 p.m. after they were called by another officer who had responded to a call about trespassing.
The male officer was speaking with the woman inside the structure in an attempt to get her to leave when she bit him on the finger.
The injuries were only minor.
The 30-year-old woman was taken into custody and charges are pending.
