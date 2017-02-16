The Medical Examiner has now determined that Victoria Levesque, whose body was found east of the city on the weekend, was murdered.

The 25-year-old’s body was found near the Hamlet of Lyalta on February 11.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is continuing to lead the investigation but have not made any arrests so far.

Earlier this week, NDP MLA Deborah Drever, Levesque’s sister, released a statement on behalf of the family:

The news of Victoria's death has come with shock and deep sadness to her family and friends. She was a bright young woman, who deserves to be remembered for her good humour, her love of animals and her genuine desire to bring others happiness.

During this time of grief, and as the investigation into her death continues, our family requests privacy out of respect for the loss of our loved one.

We request the media and the public refrain from speculation and respect the memory of Victoria.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.

Anonymous tips can also be passed on to CrimeStoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.