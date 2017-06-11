Supporters of a historic church that was destroyed by fire last month are hoping that the landmark, or at least part of it, can be rebuilt.

The 142-year-old McDougall Stoney Mission Church was reduced to a charred frame on May 22.

Emergency crews were unable to save the building and its contents.

On Sunday, church-goers attended a special event at the site of the church off Highway 1A.

During the gathering, supporters discussed possibility of rebuilding or restoring the church.

Administrators are hoping that it can be done.

“I’m humbled by how many people have been touched by this church, touched by the message of John McDougall and touched by the beauty surrounding his church,” said Kathy Epp, the great-great-granddaughter of John McDougall.

The fire investigator says there is no evidence to suggest the fire was set deliberately.

Donations to help in the rebuilding effort can be made at any ATB location, but a GoFundMe page has also been set up.