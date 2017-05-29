After weeks of planning and two failed attempts, city officials hope that the third’s time is the charm for the removal of Calgary’s old 12 Street Bridge.

The 100-year-old bridge was supposed to be dismantled and removed on Wednesday last week, but high winds prevented the operation from moving forward.

Once the winds died down, a second attempt was made on Friday, but crews soon learned that the bridge was heavier than originally thought, so they needed to cancel the job once more.

Now, they’ve removed some parts of the bridge to lighten the load and believe they are ready for a third attempt at moving the bridge, using a large crane brought in for the purpose.

The 12 Street Bridge was built in 1908, is 75 metres long and weighs approximately 90 tons. It connects the community of Inglewood to the Calgary Zoo.

The bridge was painted with lead paint, a known toxic material, so that’s why crews are going to such great lengths to remove the structure.

A new bridge is already under construction right next to the old bridge. It will have two lanes for vehicles and paths for cyclists and pedestrians.

It’s scheduled to be complete by December and is estimated to cost $19M.

Further details about the operation to move the old bridge are expected later on Monday morning.