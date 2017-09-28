Wildlife experts say that even if Bear 148, the female grizzly that became well known in Canmore and Banff, hadn’t been shot by a hunter, it’s unlikely that she would have lived long.

Officials say that the bear had had a number of close encounters in the mountain communities that resulted in her relocation on two separate occasions.

Earlier this year, the female bruin was relocated within the Bow Valley after she pursued hikers and dogs on Mount Norquay, interrupted a rugby practice in the Banff townsite and charged at a man pushing a stroller near Quarry Lake.

Last weekend, she was relocated again, away from the Bow Valley, to a remote location in the Kakwa Wildland Provincial Park.

Officials say that she eventually wandered across the Continental Divide and into B.C. where she was legally shot by a guided hunter.

Stephen Legault, a bear expert, says that at least half of relocated bears run into problems surviving because they are removed from their environment and have trouble adjusting. Only about 30 to 50 percent end up surviving the relocation process.

There are also problems because development in the Bow Valley is forcing wildlife to move through populated areas.

Legault says that the loss of Bear 148 is still a harsh blow to the grizzly population because this was the first year she could have borne young.

“We don’t know if she was pregnant or not. She had many cubs ahead of her and that genetic diversity, which is so vital to keep grizzly bears alive in this region, has been removed.”

Bear 148’s death comes a full eight weeks ahead of a full ban on trophy hunting in B.C.