Officials with Parks Canada say the Verdant Creek wildfire near Banff is still classified as 'out of control' and has grown to over 14,000 hectares in size.

The wildfire, sparked by lightning over a month ago, has been challenging to fight because of the high winds that persist in the area.

In just the first day, the fire grew from 10 hectares to 100 hectares.

Parks Canada says there are a number of fire guards and containment lines on the north and west side of the blaze that have been successful at containing the fire within Kootenay National Park.

A number of areas in Banff and Kootenay National Parks that are closed because of the fire.

A fire ban remains in effect for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Park to prevent any human-caused fires.

As for roads, Highway 93 is open, but drivers should always check the highway report for any updates.