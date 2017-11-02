An arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old suspect in connection with an October 26 incident in the parking lot of the WalMart in Okotoks that left two RCMP units damaged.

On the afternoon of October 26, RCMP responded to the parking lot in the 200 block of Southridge Drive in Okotoks following reports a truck was being driven erratically. Officers located the suspect vehicle, a white 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck, and attempted to stop the driver. The driver of the pickup truck rammed into two RCMP units before driving away. No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the truck was stolen.

On Thursday, RCMP confirmed charges were pending against 34-year-old Cameron David Randall in connection with the incident and an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.

Randall is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 185 cm (6’1”) tall

Weighing 88kg (195 lbs)

Having brown hair

Having green eyes

The accused, who is known to spend time in Calgary, will face charges including:

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Assaulting a police officer (four counts)

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failing to remain at the scene of an accident

Mischief

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Anyone with information regarding Randall’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-938-4202 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.