An online questionnaire has been created by the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) to gauge public interest to the possibility of submitting a bid to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The survey, available at Should Calgary Bid?, attempts to determine support for a potential bid considering economic and environmental factors as well as the impact the games would have on the city and its citizens during the period of preparation prior to the start of the games and the legacy after the games have concluded.

According to the CBEC, the questionnaire was designed to garner feedback from Calgarians, area First Nations and residents of the Bow Valley Corridor including Banff, Canmore and Cochrane.

“Understanding what people in Calgary and the surrounding area think about a potential bid is an important part of our exploration process,” said Brian Hahn, CBEC general manager, in a statement. “We want to know where they see the benefits to submitting a bid but also what their concerns are.”

The CBEC says feedback collection through the online survey will integrated into their final report on the feasibility of an Olympic bid. The report will be submitted to Calgary City Council for consideration in July.